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Before wildfire season begins again, Indigenous fire keepers gather to share knowledge

April 7, 2026 121 views

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Aaron Hemens and Santana Dreaver, The Narwhal’s 2026 Indigenous Journalism Fellow, attended the Salish Fire Keepers Gathering on March 17 and 18. This is the first of two stories about the gathering, published in partnership with The Narwhal. In 2022, one year after wildfire tore through the Village of Lytton, a blaze broke out at the nearby Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Provincial Park. The site, co-managed by Lytton First Nation and the B.C. government,  contains pictographs, petroglyphs and culturally modified trees, along with more important cultural sites. So the BC Wildfire Service called in Sheresa Brown, a 31-year-old Lytton First Nation member who works as a field technician and archaeology monitor with the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council. When fires happen near registered…

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