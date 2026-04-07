Cannabis raids cause trauma, fear and distress, says Potlotek chief

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Before last Thursday, Potlotek First Nation was known for its significant history as a sacred gathering place for the Mi’kmaq people for centuries. Chapel Island, just off the shores of Potlotek, served as a central location for spiritual and political gatherings long before European colonization. Chiefs from surrounding areas would meet there to assign hunting and fishing territories, settle disputes, and govern their people, all under the leadership of the district chief. But today, the tiny Mi’kmaq community on the shores of the Bras d’Or Lakes is neither peaceful nor able to settle a dispute that blew wide open when RCMP raided a cannabis shop last week, ramming the door down and breaking windows. Potlotek Chief Wilbert Marshall says last…



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