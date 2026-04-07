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Feds looking at how to ‘cushion the blow’ as gas prices rise amid Iran war: Carney Slugline: Cda-Iran-Oil

April 7, 2026 119 views

By Catherine Morrison Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government is looking at how to support Canadians as oil prices rise amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. Oil prices have surged since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, averaging more than $1.80 per litre across Canada today, compared with about $1.32 a year ago. Carney says his government wants to help “cushion the blow” for Canadians. The conflict has cut off flows of crude through the critical Strait of Hormuz and shut down energy production across parts of the Middle East. Conservatives have called on the Liberals to give Canadians some relief at the pumps by suspending federal taxes on gas and diesel for the rest of the year. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said…

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