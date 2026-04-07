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‘Budget you’d pass if climate change wasn’t a problem’: Ford doubles down on highways

April 7, 2026 109 views

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer Dark clouds hovered over Queen’s Park. Thunder cracked and the sky wept as Caledon grandmother Betty de Groot and Stouffville grandmother Victoria Creese waited anxiously for what this year’s budget might bring. On March 26, they stood alongside fellow members of Grand(m)others Act To Save The Planet (GASP) with a single, urgent plea for the Doug Ford PC government: “Don’t bulldoze our future.” It’s not their own future they fear losing. It’s their children’s, their grandchildren’s. That’s what brought them here — through wind, through rain, through yet another provincial budget day where hope felt increasingly fragile. Standing shoulder to shoulder, the two women talked about what they hoped to see and about everything they knew was at stake. “I would…

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