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Man wanted in stabbing, Brantford Police are warning the public do not approach

April 7, 2026 110 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service (BPS)  are asking the public to contact police immediately, and not approach, if they spot a man wanted for a series of charges after a 50-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at a Dalhousie and Brock Street residence Saturday, April 4, 2026. BPS were contacted at about 8:45 p.m., with a report that a man had been stabbed and a second male victim had been threatened at a Dalhousie and Brock street residence.  Officers  arrived at the residence and an investigation where they found a man had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. BPS issued an arrest warrant for Thomas Dean Cain, 41, wanted on the following charges related to this incident: Aggravated Assault Assault…

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