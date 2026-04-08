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David Eby confident Indigenous MLAs will vote to pause B.C’s DRIPA legislation

April 8, 2026 162 views

By Wolfgang Depner British Columbia Premier David Eby says he’s sure his government will retain the legislature’s confidence and pass his plan to suspend sections of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act that he says pose a legal peril. The B.C. NDP holds a single-seat majority in the legislature, but Eby has told an unrelated press conference in Kelowna, B.C., that his caucus is “strong and united” about the need to pause the legislation known as DRIPA for up to three years. Some First Nations leaders have condemned the plan and Eby says the issue is “incredibly challenging” for the three Indigenous MLAs in his government. But he says they understand the “very serious litigation risk” flowing from the so-called Gitxaala ruling last year, that says DRIPA…

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