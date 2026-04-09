Ottawa to spend $108M to upgrade Iqaluit’s sewage system

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Iqaluit will get $108 million in federal funding for water and sewer upgrades which could allow the city to nearly double its current housing supply, Nunavut MP Lori Idlout says. “That’s how impactful it can be,” she said Tuesday, after an announcement at Iqaluit’s public works garage. “Given that we always have a shortage of housing, that is very exciting to me knowing that focusing on this infrastructure will create more opportunities for more housing to be built.” The money will come from the $51-billion Build Communities Strong Fund, first introduced in the 2025 federal budget. It’s earmarked for hospitals, bridges, water systems and other core infrastructure. In Iqaluit, the funding will go toward upgrades to trucked water and sewer services…



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