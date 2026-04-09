B.C. premier says reconciliation won’t stop despite DRIPA suspensions

By Wolfgang Depner British Columbia Premier David Eby has sent a letter to Indigenous leaders, saying he regrets not having more time in the legislative calendar to talk about the government’s plans to suspend sections of a law that has created political and legal friction. In the letter, obtained by The Canadian Press, Eby tries to explain the predicament his government is in over the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, or DRIPA. The premier says suspending part of the act is necessary because a recent B.C. Appeal Court ruling on mining rules creates an “untenable degree of legal uncertainty,” in which every provincial law can be challenged for being inconsistent with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, on which the B.C. law is based….



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice