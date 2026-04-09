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Carney praises Hansen, calls hearing French from space a point of pride

April 9, 2026 117 views

Prime Minister Mark Carney praised astronaut Jeremy Hansen during a call with the Artemis II crew on Wednesday, saying he was proud to see a Canadian in space and to hear French spoken. Carney called the mission “hugely inspiring” and said Canadians couldn’t be more proud of Hansen and the collaboration with the United States. “We look forward to seeing you here in Canada, for maple syrup on pancakes,” the prime minister said from Ottawa. Hansen, a 50-year-old from London, Ont., and veteran NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch are returning to Earth after completing a six-hour lunar flyby Monday, going farther into space than any humans before and breaking Apollo 13’s distance record from 1970. It’s a step toward landing boot prints near the moon’s south…

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