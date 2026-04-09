‘We’re struggling:’ Remains of missing First Nations woman found in Winnipeg

By Brittany Hobson Winnipeg police say DNA tests have confirmed the death of a First Nations woman who disappeared more than two years ago. Police said Wednesday the tests determined that partial remains found near a back lane in the city’s North End neighbourhood in November are of Leah Keeper. Keeper was 32 years old when she was reported missing in November 2023. At the time, investigators considered the death as “suspicious” and the homicide unit took over. The force still considers Keeper’s death suspicious. “Our thoughts are with Leah’s family and loved ones as well as the Indigenous community,” the police service said in a news release. “Chief Gene Bowers is in the process of reaching out to community leaders.” The force requested assistance from the public last month…



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