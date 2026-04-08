Former B.C. cabinet minister George Abbott to serve as chief treaty commissioner

A former provincial cabinet minister is being promoted to the role of chief commissioner of the British Columbia Treaty Commission, the independent body responsible for facilitating negotiations between First Nations, B.C. and Ottawa. A joint statement from B.C.’s Ministry of Indigenous Relations, the First Nations Summit and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada says long-serving MLA George Abbott is set to assume the role for a three-year term. The move comes just over a year after Abbott was first appointed by the province to serve as one of several commissioners for two years. The statement says the appointment of the chief commissioner is a consensus decision, starting with the passage of a resolution by the First Nations Summit, followed by orders-in-council by the provincial and federal governments. It says the…



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