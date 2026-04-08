Land Back Task Force in Squamish, B.C., sparks interest after landmark court ruling

By Wolfgang Depner Recent court rulings involving Aboriginal title have raised interest in a new committee that is exploring how public lands in Squamish, B.C., can be returned or co-managed with the Squamish First Nation, the district mayor said Tuesday. Armand Hurford said the Land Back Task Force was created last July as part of reconciliation efforts, a few weeks before the landmark Cowichan Tribes ruling that confirmed Aboriginal title over about 300 hectares of land near Vancouver’s airport. The mayor said the court decision has “heightened interest” and concerns the work of the task force could affect private property, but that’s not the case. Rather, a page dedicated to the task force on the Squamish district website says its work is focused on “restoring (Squamish) Nation governance, stewardship and…



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