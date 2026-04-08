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Court of King’s Bench hears Sturgeon Lake’s arguments for separatist petition injunction

April 8, 2026 84 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation (SLCN) was in court Tuesday, April 7, in an effort to stop the collection of signatures for a citizen-initiated referendum on Alberta independence. SLCN filed a lawsuit in January against the provincial government, the federal government and Alberta’s chief electoral officer for permitting the petition process to proceed. It’s one of four legal challenges launched by First Nations against the province facilitating an independence referendum. “It didn’t need to get to this point, but now that we’re here, we really want to express to all governments that First Nations aren’t going anywhere,” SLCN Chief Sheldon Sunshine told reporters outside of the downtown Edmonton courthouse where the case is being heard. The Treaty 8 First Nation argues…

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