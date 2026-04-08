National News
ticker

Storytelling at the heart of artists Aysanabee, AHI’s Canmore show

April 8, 2026 119 views

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook CANMORE — One minute Aysanabeewas playing solo open mics in crowded bars, the next he’s on stage giving an acceptance speech for his fourth Juno award. The last four years for the Oji-Cree artist have been a whirlwind, from a debut album in 2022, to making history as the first Indigenous artist to win alternative album and songwriter of the year at the 2024 Junos and now, on the verge of his newest EP, Timelines, he’s reminded of where it all started. “I was in the pandemic just recording ( Watin ), nobody knew who I was. I was just playing little bar shows in Toronto here and there … and just thinking about where I was to where I…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

David Eby confident Indigenous MLAs will vote to pause B.C’s DRIPA legislation

April 8, 2026 170

By Wolfgang Depner British Columbia Premier David Eby says he’s sure his government will retain the…

Read more
National News

Indigenous women’s groups call for funding to limit risks to safety, prosperity

April 8, 2026 111

By Alessia Passafiume Advocates are calling for long-term, stable federal funding to safeguard Indigenous women and…

Read more