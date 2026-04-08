Storytelling at the heart of artists Aysanabee, AHI’s Canmore show

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook CANMORE — One minute Aysanabeewas playing solo open mics in crowded bars, the next he’s on stage giving an acceptance speech for his fourth Juno award. The last four years for the Oji-Cree artist have been a whirlwind, from a debut album in 2022, to making history as the first Indigenous artist to win alternative album and songwriter of the year at the 2024 Junos and now, on the verge of his newest EP, Timelines, he’s reminded of where it all started. “I was in the pandemic just recording ( Watin ), nobody knew who I was. I was just playing little bar shows in Toronto here and there … and just thinking about where I was to where I…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice