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Fisheries expands mass marking of hatchery chinook in southern B.C.

April 8, 2026 120 views

The Fisheries Department is expanding its program that marks chinook from hatcheries in southern British Columbia, distinguishing them from wild salmon. A statement from the department says the marking by removal of the adipose fin — a small dorsal near the tail — does not affect the health or survival of the fish. It says differentiating between wild chinook and those from hatcheries is important for fishery management, hatchery operation, scientific understanding and supporting conservation objectives for struggling wild populations. The department says the practice can facilitate more selective fisheries that focus on fish from hatcheries and avoid vulnerable wild stocks, while helping to protect the genetic diversity of wild salmon through improved hatchery management. The change applies to chinook released from Fisheries and Oceans hatcheries in southern B.C., about…

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