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UINR looking for feedback on project relating to Mi’kmaw approach to climate change

April 8, 2026 250 views

By Adam McNamara, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter – The Victoria Reporter Bras d’Or Lakes – After receiving provincial funding from the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change to complete their Mi’kmaw Approach to Climate Change Project, the Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources (UINR) is looking for input from community members. “We want to hear from you to better understand your climate change priorities, risks, needs, indicators, and actions. Your input will be invaluable in creating educational materials tailored for Mi’kmaw communities and in crafting a long-term climate action strategy for Unama’ki,” explained a statement issued by the UINR on April 1. The environmental stewardship organization received $893,750 in provincial funding last summer, to lead climate action rooted in Mi’kmaw knowledge, community priorities and culturally relevant approaches. The UINR…

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