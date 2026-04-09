B.C.’s First Nations council says Eby’s planned DRIPA pause is ‘unilateral betrayal’

-CP-A First Nations group says the British Columbia government’s plan to suspend sections of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, or DRIPA, represents a “unilateral betrayal” designed to pave the way for its repeal. The First Nations Leadership Council says Premier David Eby has “broken the trust” built between his late predecessor, John Horgan, and First Nations. The scathing response comes after Eby sent a letter to Indigenous leaders on Wednesday, saying he regrets not having more time in the legislative calendar to talk about the government’s plans to suspend sections of DRIPA, which has created political and legal friction. In its statement, the leadership council says the suspension has been “falsely framed” by Eby as “a compromise and an accommodation,” saying its effect is the same…



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