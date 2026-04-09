Manitoba First Nation, premier call for military aid as flooding threatens community

A First Nation prone to flooding and the Manitoba government are calling for help from the Canadian military as spring conditions are putting the community at risk of flooding again. Peguis First Nation Chief Stan Bird says the community, north of Winnipeg, could use assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces to provide technical support to prepare for the floodwaters. The province’s spring flood outlook indicates the Interlake region, which Peguis is part of, is facing an increased flood risk due to large amounts of snow, a delayed melt and an increased likelihood of rapid spring runoff. The First Nation has been advised that if conditions remain unfavourable that it could see water levels similar to the 2022 flood, considered one of the worst in the community and one that led…



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