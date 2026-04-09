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Poilievre says Ottawa must protect private property in wake of Cowichan Tribes ruling

April 9, 2026 153 views

By The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the federal government must do more to protect property rights following a landmark court decision in British Columbia last year. The ruling said the Cowichan Tribes have Aboriginal title over a large swath of Richmond, B.C., that Crown and city titles within it are defective and invalid, and that the granting of private titles by the government unjustifiably infringed on the Cowichan title. The ruling has lead to questions about how Aboriginal title and private property can coexist, and concerns about mortgages and loans for businesses in the area. Poilievre says the federal government should change how it argues Aboriginal title claims in the courts, and should ensure homeowners are “protected” in future agreements with First Nations. He also wants a…

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