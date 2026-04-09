Man sentenced for manslaughter after killing wife while ‘profoundly intoxicated’

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — A man has been sentenced for manslaughter in relation to the 2023 killing of his wife near Williston Lake. In a court document, Justice Sandra Sukstorf ruled Brent Angus McCook, 28, was “profoundly intoxicated” in the shooting of his wife, Rochelle Poole, in the remote community of Kwadacha, a First Nations community northwest of Fort St. John. Sukstorf sentenced McCook to six years and nine months in jail, plus three years of probation and a lifetime firearm ban. Including his time already served, McCook will serve nearly two more years behind bars. The crown was looking for a sentence of 16 years. McCook, a member of Kwadacha Nation, a Tsek’ehne community of around 400 people, committed the shooting…



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