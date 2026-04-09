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Chiefs call for moratorium on N.S. cannabis raids after last week’s highway protests

April 9, 2026 915 views

By Devin Stevens Mi’kmaw chiefs in Nova Scotia are demanding a moratorium on RCMP raids on cannabis stores in their communities. The call from Maw-lukutijik Saqmaq, also known as the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs, comes after First Nations communities blocked a number of provincial highways last week in protest of increased police raids in their communities in recent months. First Nations leaders have claimed they have a treaty right to sell cannabis, which the provincial government denies. The assembly said in a release Thursday that it wants a moratorium on raids until it has had a chance to have “real nation-to-nation” talks with the province. It said despite claims from Minister of Justice Scott Armstrong and Premier Tim Houston, no one from the provincial government has reached out…

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