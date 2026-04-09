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Brantford man charged in stabbing and police standoff

April 9, 2026 182 views

By Alex Murray Writer BRANTFORD, ONT-A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing that sent a city man to hospital with serious injuries and saw a second man threatened. BPS arrested a man April 8th  at about 11:00 a.m., after a suspect had barricaded himself  in a Marlene Avenue residence, refusing to surrender.  Police were able to negotiate with the man, who surrendered and was arrested at about 12:30 p.m. In a move aimed at ensuring public safety  BPS placed a local school in a precautionary hold and secure that has been lifted. The police investigation found a 50-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times while at a residence located at Dalhousie and Brock Street. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of serious…

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