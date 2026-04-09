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Quebec Order of Nurses officially recognizes Indigenous Nurses Day

April 9, 2026 91 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase A victory for Indigenous nurses across the province as the Quebec Order of Nurses (OIIQ) officially recognizes Indigenous Nurses Day for the first time. Wendy Skye, a retired nurse from Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre, called the OIIQ’s recognition an important step forward for Indigenous nurses. “It’s more than words,” Skye said. “Hats off to OIIQ for doing that and putting in place and make sure there’s resources and giving some concrete examples.” According to OIIQ President Luc Mathieu, the board of directors passed the resolution to recognize Indigenous Nurses Day in summer 2025 after consulting with Indigenous Nations across the province. “We highlight this day, among other things, to raise awareness among healthcare professionals and the general public about the importance of…

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