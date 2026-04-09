Prospectors have had to ‘rethink how we work’: CEO

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — New leaders in the prospecting world are highlighting the importance of building good relationships with local stakeholders, including First Nations. As his first year as president of the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association, Percy Clark plans to open consultation processes early in order to build relationships with local communities, including First Nations. Clark said that it’s important to meet with members of communities, identify the work that is being planned and invite them out to see what’s being done, even during the first assessments of a project. “And when we move towards activities that are more of a disturbance, things like diamond drilling, line cutting, stripping, that’s when the company needs a permit. So, there is an extended conversation at…



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