David Eby confident Indigenous MLAs will vote to pause B.C’s DRIPA legislation

By Wolfgang Depner British Columbia Premier David Eby said he’s sure his government will retain the legislature’s confidence and pass his plan to suspend sections of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act that he says pose a legal peril. Eby’s NDP holds a single-seat majority in the legislature, but the premier told an unrelated news conference in Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday that his caucus is “strong and united” about the need to pause the legislation known as DRIPA for up to three years. “It is a confidence vote, absolutely, because this is work that we have to do as a government,” he said. “It is crucial, and we will have the votes that we need to pass this in the legislature,” he added. DRIPA is legislation that…



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