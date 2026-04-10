Alberta regulator challenges legal basis of Imperial Oil tailings spill lawsuit

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Alberta’s energy regulator is pushing for the dismissal of parts of a First Nation’s lawsuit over toxic tailings spills at Imperial Oil’s Kearl oilsands mine in the province’s north. According to court filings obtained by Canada’s National Observer, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) calls Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation’s claims “overly vague and general,” contending that it wrongly targets the regulator instead of the site’s operator, Imperial Oil, while also challenging the province’s oilsands oversight system. The First Nation and its advocates are countering the claim by denouncing the regulator’s efforts as a “delay tactic.” “They’re trying to see if we will go away, but we’re not gonna go away, and neither is this case,” said Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief…



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