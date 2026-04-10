Applications open for renovation program in Kahnawake

By Eve Cable, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door A new addition to the Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) Child and Family Services Renovation Program could ease the burden for multi-generation families living in one unit, with new provisions this year specifically earmarked for families to create additional bedrooms and bathrooms in living spaces. The Overcrowding Supplement has been created this year as part of the program, which will allow Kahnawa’kehró:non with many family members to create more space to live comfortably in their homes. The provision is part of a funding package totalling around nearly $1 million from ISC, which last year saw 24 households benefit from renovations. “We want to service as many community members as possible,” said Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) chief Ryan Montour, the portfolio…



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