Former head of Manitoba Inuit Association facing sex assault charges in Nunavut

The former leader of an Inuit organization based in Winnipeg is facing multiple sexual assault charges in Nunavut. RCMP in the territory say 39-year-old Nastania Mullin was arrested Wednesday in Winnipeg following an investigation that began last year. Mullin is in custody and is expected to be transferred to Nunavut, where he is to have a first court appearance. Mounties say he faces seven charges involving four complainants. The alleged sex assaults happened in Iqaluit between 2003 and 2023. Mullin was chief executive officer of the Manitoba Inuit Association, a resource centre that represents Inuit in the province, but he was removed from the job in November. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026. …



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