FN chiefs raise concerns about government and separatist lawyers talking outside of court

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News On the final day of court submissions aiming to halt the process of initiating an Alberta independence referendum, three First Nations leaders are raising concerns about the perceived proximity of government and separatist lawyers. On April 9, Justice Shaina Leonard of the Court of King’s Bench heard arguments from lawyers for Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) and Blackfoot Confederacy, as well as the provincial government, Stay Free Alberta CEO Mitch Sylvestre and chief electoral officer Gordon McClure. ACFN and the Blackfoot nations, consisting of the Piikani, Siksika and Kainai bands, are asking Justice Leonard to order a stay on the chief electoral officer’s counting of the Stay Free Alberta petition signatures until she rules on whether the petition can proceed….



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