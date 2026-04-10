First-ever education director conference features Kanesatake

By Hadassah Alencar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The First Nations Education Council (FNEC) hosted an inaugural Director’s Gathering in Laval for education directors from different Indigenous communities to share insights, learn new strategies, and improve educational management. For Watsenniiostha Nelson, director of education of the Kanesatake Education Center (KEC), the conference on April 1 and 2 has inspired her and helped get more ideas to improve on already positive working relationships between educational staff in Kanesatake. Nelson hopes to improve communication and better meet the needs of all school staff. “I want to make sure that they feel supported and safe to take healthy risks when it comes to their jobs that would be beneficial,” said Nelson. “I feel like it could be better, so I would…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice