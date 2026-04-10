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Former NHL star to visit Fort Nelson for documentary screening

April 10, 2026 60 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT NELSON, B.C. — Two northeast B.C. bands have collaborated to screen a documentary and welcome a former NHL star next week. A veteran of 739 NHL hockey games, Jordin Tootoo will visit Fort Nelson for a screening of a documentary based on him and a Q&A session with community members on Thursday, April 16th. ‘Tootoo’ will be screened at Fort Nelson’s Phoenix Theatre. The event is being organized by Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN) and Prophet River First Nation (PRFN) alongside School District 81 and Sandy Hart of Remax Action Realty. Directed by Michael Hamilton, the 2025 film explores the trials and tribulations of former NHL star Jordin Tootoo, from his humble beginnings in Rankin Inlet in Nunavut to his voluntary…

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