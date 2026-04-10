Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says ‘heartsick’ MLA wife doesn’t support DRIPA

By Marissa Birnie A First Nations leader whose wife is a B.C. government legislator says she doesn’t support Premier David Eby’s plan to suspend parts of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, and is “heartsick” over the issue. Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, who was among B.C. Indigenous leaders who condemned the suspension plan at a Vancouver news conference, says Eby has “sidelined” his caucus during DRIPA negotiations and the NDP has a “leadership issue.” Phillip, who is president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and whose wife is MLA Joan Phillip, says he can’t speak on her behalf but other legislators should vote with their conscience. Joan Philip — who is suffering an undisclosed illness — is one of three Indigenous members of Eby’s caucus, which holds…



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