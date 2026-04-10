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Crown wants jail for man who collected child pornography

April 10, 2026 1108 views

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen Sentencing was reserved April 2 for a Prince George man who pleaded guilty more than a year ago to a charge of accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material. Crown prosecutor Anne Baines said in Provincial Court that Jeremie Longhurst, 26, should be jailed for 18 months, plus three years probation, and be listed on the national sex offender registry for 20 years. Baines said some of the content Longhurst collected depict bestiality and sadism. Longhurst’s defence lawyer, Jason LeBlond, said his client should serve an 18-to-24 month conditional sentence in the community, with the first 12 months under round-the-clock house arrest. Judge Michael Brecknell set April 21 for a hearing to schedule the date of his verdict. Baines said…

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