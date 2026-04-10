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James Smith Cree Nation partners with Sask. Marshals

April 10, 2026 1051 views

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca JAMES SMITH CREE NATION — A new partnership between James Smith Cree Nation and the Saskatchewan Marshals Service aims to strengthen public safety through closer collaboration with RCMP, while keeping existing policing structures in place. Chief Kirby Constant says the agreement is designed to improve day-to-day safety by addressing outstanding warrants and enhancing cooperation between agencies. James Smith Cree Nation has signed a Band Council Resolution (BCR) inviting the Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS) to operate on its traditional lands, formalizing a new public safety partnership with the province. Under the agreement, the SMS will work alongside the RCMP, which remains the police of jurisdiction, to focus on apprehending individuals with outstanding warrants and addressing priority criminal activity. “This partnership will look different…

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