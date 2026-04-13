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As session returns, Eby’s government faces ‘peril’ over DRIPA: political scientist

April 13, 2026 246 views

By Wolfgang Depner A political analyst says British Columbia Premier David Eby faces a “moment of real peril” as legislators return to Victoria this week. Eby has staked his government on plans to suspend sections of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act for up to three years. The premier has told First Nations leaders in a recent meeting that he plans to introduce legislation to suspend the sections this week. Stewart Prest from the University of British Columbia says he does not understand why the premier would risk his office on the issue, and that the plans make a promise by the Conservative Party of B.C. to repeal all of DRIPA more appealing. First Nation leaders have voiced opposition to Eby’s plans, and one of them —…

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