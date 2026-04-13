Carney issues call for unity, says no time for ‘politics as usual’

By Kyle Duggan Prime Minister Mark Carney greets his wife, Diana Fox Carney, as he arrives to speak at the Liberal national convention in Montreal on Saturday, April 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a call on Saturday for political unity and for Canadians to dispatch with “politics as usual” as the country confronts a crumbling international order it once benefited gainfully from. Carney made the remarks to Liberal party rank-and-file in a speech to rally the troops on the closing day of the party’s national convention in Montreal. Carney addressed two large existential threats posed to Canadians: the rapidly changing geopolitical environment, and major leaps forward in artificial intelligence technology. He assured supporters that such threats also present major opportunities for the country, if…



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