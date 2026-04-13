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Clean energy groups call for East-West grid connections, investments in renewables

April 13, 2026 175 views

By Alessia Passafiume A coalition of clean energy groups is calling on Ottawa to connect the country through a grid powered by renewable energy. The David Suzuki Foundation says Canada is facing an energy affordability crisis, while demand for energy is set to expand in the coming decades. The foundation and 15 allied organizations say the solution to that crisis is investing in clean energy by upgrading the existing grid and connecting it between provinces and territories. They say a revamped and expanded clean energy grid will deliver more jobs and improve Canada’s energy independence, while saving people money on their energy bills. “Through a clean, connected Canadian grid, we can deliver affordable energy, create tens of thousands of good union jobs and build a stable economy for generations to…

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