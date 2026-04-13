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Cold Lake First Nations restorative justice program gets provincial funding

April 13, 2026 220 views

By Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week The funding is part of Alberta’s broader 2025-26 investment in restorative justice initiatives, with the province announcing $720,000 in grants for 19 non-profit organizations, municipalities and Indigenous communities. For Cold Lake First Nations, the latest grant builds on earlier funding over the last two years that helped lay the groundwork for the program, according to information from the Government of Alberta. The announcement came as part of Alberta’s March 27 funding release, which said Budget 2026 is investing $1.3 million in restorative justice initiatives for the fiscal year, including the Alberta Restorative Justice Grant and the Youth Justice Committee Grant. Individual restorative justice grants can be worth up to $50,000 and must be used for operational activities. Minister of Justice…

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