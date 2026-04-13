Fortress Louisbourg history shows importance of settlers’ friendships with Mi’kmaq

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post In the beginning from time immemorial, Mi’kmaq lived on land in Unama’ki (Mi’kmaq word for Cape Breton) that they did not consider as owned in the colonial way of thinking. The land could neither be sold to strangers nor given away. But the peaceful L’nu were willing to share it with new peoples who showed up. For 500 years – ever since visiting ships sailed into Cape Breton waters – the goodwill of the Mi’kmaq has been essential to the well-being of travellers to the shores of Unama’ki. Stories abound on this island of peaceful and helpful relationships that lasted for centuries, such as the Mi’kmaq and the French and the Scots. Mi’kmaq historians accept that one of the first…



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