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Judge orders temporary pause on Alberta separation referendum petition process

April 13, 2026 342 views

By Jack Farrell An Alberta judge has put up a roadblock on a petition drive to force a vote on the province quitting Canada. Justice Shaina Leonard, in a written decision issued Friday afternoon, says organizers can continue collecting signatures. But she says Elections Alberta can’t verify those names or otherwise refer the matter to Premier Danielle Smith’s government until an overall decision is issued on the associated First Nations’ court challenge. Lawyers for multiple First Nations are calling for Alberta’s citizen-initiated referendum process and a separatist group’s use of it to be halted, saying without due consultation it amounts to a treaty violation and is unconstitutional. They were in court in Edmonton this week trying to get the petition drive stopped in the meantime. Lawyers for the Alberta government…

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