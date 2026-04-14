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18,000 lives later, B.C. marks 10 years since declaring overdose emergency

April 14, 2026 181 views

By Ashley Joannou Events are planned across British Columbia today to mark 10 years since the province declared a public health emergency related to the overdose crisis that has since killed more than 18,000 people. A “moment of silence and minute of rage” is scheduled for this afternoon outside the Victoria legislature as part of a rally being organized by advocacy groups including Moms Stop the Harm, Doctors for Safer Drug Policy and the Nanaimo Area Network of Drug Users. Similar memorial events are planned in Prince George, Cranbrook and Powell River along with an online webinar on Indigenous approaches to harm reduction and an art show in Victoria. On April 14, 2016, the emergency declaration was issued after the province had reported 474 apparent illicit drug deaths in 2015,…

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