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Liberals to table spring economic statement on April 28

April 14, 2026 184 views

By Craig Lord Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the federal government will table its spring economic update on April 28. It is expected to show how Canada’s fiscal position has evolved since the 2025 budget was tabled last fall, and how global shocks like the war in Iran are affecting the federal government’s forecasts. In November, the Liberals projected the federal deficit would rise to $78.3 billion in the last fiscal year, with smaller deficits to follow through to 2030. That spending plan promised to shrink the deficit as a share of GDP and balance the operating side of the budget within three years, but abandoned the previous fiscal anchor of a declining debt-to-GDP ratio. Prime Minister Mark Carney has pledged to trim day-to-day government expenses and ramp up spending…

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