Liberals to table spring economic statement on April 28

By Craig Lord The federal Liberals will table their spring economic update on April 28 to give Canadians a look at how new shocks like the Iran war have affected the government’s fiscal position. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced the update during question period in the House of Commons on Tuesday. He said it would include a plan to help families, industry and the nation to “prosper.” The Liberal budget presented in November 2025 was the first tabled under Prime Minister Mark Carney and marked a shift to a new fall budget schedule, with the mid-year fiscal updates now arriving in the spring. In November, the Liberals projected the federal deficit would rise to $78.3 billion in the last fiscal year, with smaller deficits to follow through to 2030. Carney…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice