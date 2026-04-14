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Liberals to table spring economic statement on April 28

April 14, 2026 135 views

By Craig Lord The federal Liberals will table their spring economic update on April 28 to give Canadians a look at how new shocks like the Iran war have affected the government’s fiscal position. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced the update during question period in the House of Commons on Tuesday. He said it would include a plan to help families, industry and the nation to “prosper.” The Liberal budget presented in November 2025 was the first tabled under Prime Minister Mark Carney and marked a shift to a new fall budget schedule, with the mid-year fiscal updates now arriving in the spring. In November, the Liberals projected the federal deficit would rise to $78.3 billion in the last fiscal year, with smaller deficits to follow through to 2030. Carney…

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