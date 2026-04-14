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Liberals plan to suspend federal fuel excise taxes until Labour Day

April 14, 2026 199 views

By Craig Lord The Liberal government will suspend the excise fuel tax on gasoline and diesel until Labour Day as the Iran war sends energy costs surging, Prime Minster Mark Carney announced on Tuesday. Carney said the tax break will start April 20 and is expected to save Canadians 10 cents per litre on regular gasoline and four cents on a litre of diesel. Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill, Carney said suspending the excise tax is a “responsible, temporary measure” that offers “real relief” to Canadian families. A media statement about the move said it will also reduce costs for truckers and other businesses with heavy transportation costs. Carney’s announcement stops short of a call from the Conservative party to cut the excise taxes and the GST on gas…

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