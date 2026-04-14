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Hockey player sentenced to two years-plus-a-day in federal pen

April 14, 2026 184 views

By Keith Lacey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article contains details of sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised. A former junior hockey player and coach was sentenced to two years in prison Monday after being found guilty of sexual interference for having unprotected sex with a young teenager he had just met online more than four years ago. During an emotional sentencing hearing at the Penticton Courthouse, Justice Lynett Jung sentenced Liam Noble to two years less one day after finding him guilty of one count of sexual interference in early November of 2024 following a brief trial. Noble’s lawyer, Cory Armour, asked the court to alter the sentence to two years plus one day, stating his client would benefit more from services and programming…

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