Significantly less physical and sexual violence reported in Nunavut last year: Statistics Canada

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Nunavummiut reported fewer physical and sexual assaults in 2025 compared to seven years ago, newly released data from Statistics Canada shows. Last year, 8.3 per cent of Nunavut’s population reported to police experiencing some form of physical or sexual violence, compared with 14.5 per cent in 2018. Nunavut used to have the highest rate of reported physical and sexual violence in Canada. The territory has dropped to second place, statistically equivalent to Yukon. The Northwest Territories now has the highest rate of reported physical and sexual violence in the country. All of the territories and the Western provinces have a higher rate of reported physical and sexual violence than the Canadian average, which is 5.8 per cent, while Quebec and…



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