Thousands of people felt minor earthquake in Ottawa area

A minor earthquake rattled buildings and other structures in Ottawa and areas of eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the lunch hour on Tuesday. Earthquakes Canada says a magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck at 12:36 p.m. near Shawville, Que. The federal agency says it happened about 59 kilometres east of Pembroke, Ont., and 63 kilometres northwest of Ottawa. More than 2,500 people in Ontario and Quebec have reported to the agency that they felt the quake. It was the third quake in the area since the beginning of the year. A magnitude 2.8 earthquake was reported in western Quebec, across the Ottawa River from Hawkesbury, Ont., on Jan. 28, and a magnitude 3 earthquake was detected 76 km northwest of Maniwaki, Que. on Jan. 20. This report by The Canadian Press…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice