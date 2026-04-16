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B.C. tables another First Nation treaty ratification, but overlap concerns persist

April 16, 2026 167 views

By Wolfgang Depner The Kitselas First Nation in northwestern B.C. has reached a major milestone in its treaty process as the province tabled legislation to ratify the agreement, in the second such achievement for a First Nation in as many days. But like the province’s treaty process with the K’omoks First Nation, the Kitselas process is also facing opposition from its neighbours. The legislation tabled Wednesday by Indigenous Relations Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert grants the Kitselas First Nation ownership over 38,250 hectares of land in its territory near Terrace, B.C., along with self-governance in several areas, including the administration of justice. Deputy Chief Coun. Cyril Bennett-Nabess said during a ceremony before the legislation was tabled that his First Nation had overcome a “struggle,” which began over 113 years ago with…

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