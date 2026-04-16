Chief calls for walkway along Highway 17

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com LONG LAKE #58 FIRST NATION — Chief John O’Nabigon Sr. says his community has seen too many highway tragedies, and the province could do something about it. On March 23, he sent a letter on behalf of his First Nation to Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria expressing concerns about “pedestrian and community safety along Highway 11.” The Treaty 9 Indigenous community’s requests in the letter include “immediate safety interventions including reduced speed measures” where the highway passes through Long Lake 58, and “medium-term capital .” Greenstone municipal council received the letter as information at its April 13 meeting. Greenstone includes the community of Longlac, which neighbours Long Lake 58. More than 400 people live on the Long Lake 58 reserve, according to the…



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