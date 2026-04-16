B.C. has tabled provincial ratification legislation for Kitselas First Nation treaty

By Wolfgang Depner The Kitselas First Nation in northwestern B.C. has reached a major milestone in its treaty process as the province tabled legislation to ratify the agreement. The legislation tabled Wednesday by Indigenous Relations Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert is the second in as many days after Tuesday’s introduction of the K’omoks Treaty Act. The treaty grants the Kitsalas ownership over 38,250 hectares of land in its territory near Terrace, B.C., along with self-governance in several areas, including the administration of justice. Deputy Chief Coun. Cyril Bennett-Nabess says his First Nation has overcome a “struggle,” which began over 113 years ago with the implementation of the Indian Act, which will no longer apply to the band, once Ottawa has ratified the treaty. Negotiations between the provincial government and the First…



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